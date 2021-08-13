Israel and Iran in Bulgarian Red Travel List

Business » TOURISM | August 13, 2021, Friday // 20:06
Bulgaria: Israel and Iran in Bulgarian Red Travel List pixabay.com

As of Wednesday, 18 August, the Republic of Malta, the Principality of Monaco and the Principality of Andorra will leave the "red zone" and be included in the list of "orange zone" countries. This is done with a change in the list of countries by color zones, according to which the order of entry into Bulgaria is determined, the Ministry of Health announced.

From the "green" to the "orange zone" pass the Republic of Lithuania, the Kingdom of Denmark, the Republic of Slovenia and the Swiss Confederation.

From the same date, the "red zone" includes Israel, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Esvatini.

