Weather in Bulgaria: Temperatures Drop Slightly

Business | August 13, 2021, Friday // 08:35
Friday will be mostly sunny. There will be temporary increases in cloudiness before noon over Eastern Bulgaria, and in the afternoon - over the central regions and in the mountains. It will be almost without precipitation. A light east-northeast wind will blow and with it the daily temperatures will decrease a little, the prevailing maximum will be between 30 and 35 degrees.

Atmospheric pressure will remain higher than the average for the month.

It will be mostly sunny over the Black Sea coast. There will be temporary increases in cloudiness in the hours before noon, in some places - along the southern coast - with light rain showers. It will blow to a moderate northeast wind. It will be cooler, with maximum temperatures of 27-29 degrees. The temperature of the sea water is 26-27 degrees. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

It will be mostly sunny over the mountains. In the afternoon, cumulus clouds will develop and it will rain for a short time only in some places. The wind will be light, in the high and open parts - to moderate, wind from the northern quarter. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 25 degrees, at 2000 meters - about 18 degrees.

It will be sunny during the weekend. In the afternoon over the mountains will develop cumulus clouds, more significant on Saturday, when isolated short-term precipitation is not excluded. The wind will be light, from the northeast.

Maximum temperatures will be between 30 and 35 degrees.

