COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 882 New Cases

882 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours, exactly 100 more than the previous day, according to data published in the Unified Information Portal.

18,733 tests were performed to detect new cases, which means an increase in the relative number of detected cases (18,166 tests for the previous day).

Thus, the total number of confirmed cases in Bulgaria reached 431,292. Of these, 399,755 were cured, including 228 in the last 24 hours.

13,216 of the cases are active, an increase of over 600 compared to the previous day. 1264 of the patients were hospitalized, including 106 in the intensive care unit.

There are 15 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 18,321.

A total of 2,138,659 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country, including 11,841 for the last 24 hours. There are 1,063,195 people with a completed vaccination cycle.