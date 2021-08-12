Minister Stoycho Katsarov: Director of State Investment Company Ivan Alexiev Will be Relieved of His Post

The director of the State Investment Company Ivan Alexiev and the Board of Directors will be relieved of his post, said the Health Minister Stoycho Katsarov during a hearing at the National Assembly. The reason for this is that the State Investment Company refuses to terminate the contract concluded with the Children's Health Consortium for the construction of a national children's hospital and to reimburse the amounts paid in advance - 9 million BGN, explained Minister Katsarov./BTA

