MPs Approved the Resignation of Plamen Nikolov as a Prime Ministerial Candidate

MPs approved the resignation of Plamen Nikolov as prime ministerial candidate. The decision was reached after a new case and a presidential council.

The first vote was unsuccessful after the MPs from "There Is Such a People" left the plenary hall, and the GERB MPs did not vote on the draft decision and asked to submit an alternative - "The National Assembly does not elect Plamen Nikolov as prime minister", which "complies with the Constitution".

Due to the lack of a quorum, a break was announced and the decision on the case was sought at a council of representatives.

After the break, GERB MP Toma Bikov said from the parliamentary rostrum that his party members did not vote for the first vote, "to show you that you have brought things to a very difficult situation and we will not participate in creating problems, but in their solution." . In his words, "for the first time in the 140-year history of the National Assembly, in which people like Stambolov have sworn, we have a case of a prime minister resigning for personal reasons."



"We will vote against this draft decision," Bikov said, and GERB's alternative proposal for a decision was not put to a vote. Thus, the deputies decided that "the mandate to form a government ended in failure." 106 MPs voted for the draft decision, 60 against and 1 abstained, after which it was adopted.



ITN deputies were not present during the vote, but returned to the hall after it was over.

The first term to form a government is in history. President Radev can present the second.