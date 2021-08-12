British National Suspected of Spying for Russia Arrested in Berlin

World | August 12, 2021, Thursday // 08:31
Bulgaria: British National Suspected of Spying for Russia Arrested in Berlin

According to German authorities, the British national at least once handed over documents obtained in the course of his professional duties to "a representative of a Russian intelligence service"

The British national who was detained in Germany on suspicion of cooperating with Russian intelligence services has been placed under arrest, the German Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The investigating judge of the Federal Court of Justice today (August 11, 2021) issued the arrest warrant against British national David S.," the statement notes. It is added that the suspect was brought before an investigator on Wednesday.

The British national was detained in Potsdam on August 10. His home address and workplace were searched.

The German prosecution says that David S. previously worked in the British Embassy in Berlin.

According to German authorities, the British national at least once handed over documents obtained in the course of his professional duties to "a representative of a Russian intelligence service." It is claimed that he received cash in return.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Russian Embassy in Germany said that the diplomatic mission "currently does not have any official information received from the German side on this issue." tass

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: british, spying
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria