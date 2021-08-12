Weather in Bulgaria: Heat and Rain over Southern Bulgaria

It will be sunny over the country. In the afternoon there will be temporary increases in cloudiness and in some places in Central Bulgaria and in the mountainous regions of the South, it will rain and thunder. The wind will be light to moderate, in the western part of the country from west-northwest, and in the eastern regions it will gradually orient from the northeast. Daily temperatures will drop slightly and the maximum will be mostly between 32 and 37 degrees.

The atmospheric pressure will be higher than the average for the month and will increase even more.

It will be sunny over the Black Sea coast, in the afternoon there will be temporary increases in cloudiness, but only in some places along the southern coast it will rain for a short time. It will blow to a moderate wind from east-northeast. Maximum air temperatures will be between 29 - 31 degrees. The temperature of the sea water is 26 - 27 degrees. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

It will be sunny over the mountains. In the afternoon there will be temporary increases in cloudiness and in some places it will rain and thunder. A moderate wind will blow from the northern quarter. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 26 degrees, at 2000 meters - about 19.

It will be sunny on Friday and Saturday. There will be cumulus clouds in the afternoon over some mountainous areas, where it is possible to rain. The wind will be light, from the northeast, on Saturday - from the east-northeast, in the eastern regions temporarily to moderate. Temperatures will drop a little more and on Saturday the maximum will be between 30 and 35 degrees, on the Black Sea coast 26 - 29 degrees.