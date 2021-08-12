National Assembly to Pass Resolution for Withdrawal of Plamen Nikolov as Candidate for PM

Today, the National Assembly will vote on the decision to withdraw Plamen Nikolov's candidacy from TISP for a prime minister.

This came after "There is such a people" on Tuesday refused to propose a draft cabinet for a vote during the plenary session, creating unprecedented constitutional case.

Even then, some legal experts expressed the opinion that there must be some act of the National Assembly to complete the procedure with the first term.

Yesterday, Parliament's Speaker Iva Miteva did not put such question on the daily agenda of the National Assembly, but after objections from GERB, "Democratic Bulgaria" and "Stand up BG! We are coming!" and additional consultations with the Secretary for Legal Affairs of Rumen Radev - Prof. Emilia Drumeva, it was decided that the parliament will have to confirm (or reject) the statement of Plamen Nikolov to be withdrawn as candidate for Prime-minister.

Voting is scheduled as the first thing on the program for the work of the National Assembly today.