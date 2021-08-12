President Radev Convenes National Security Consultative Council

Politics | August 12, 2021, Thursday // 08:08
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev convenes the Consultative Council on National Security next Monday, August 16.

The meeting will discuss the results from the fight against corruption at the high levels of power and the need for measures, the Presidency’s press office announced.

The meeting will focus on the topics of "Necessary financial measures to overcome a potential health and socio-economic crisis from the Covid-19 pandemic” and “Measures to counteract the increased migration pressure across Bulgaria’s border with Turkey”.

According to the law, the Chairman of the National Assembly, the Prime Minister, the Ministers of Defense, Interior and Foreign Affairs, Finance, the heads of the special services, the Chief of Defense and one representative from each parliamentary group participate in the work of the Council.

