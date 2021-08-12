COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 782 New Cases

Society » HEALTH | August 12, 2021, Thursday // 08:03
782 are the new cases of Coronavirus in Bulgaria with over 18,000 tests performed in the past 24 hours.

This means that over 4.3% of the samples are positive. 18 fatalities are registered for the last day with more than 200 patients who have recovered.

108 people remain for treatment in intensive care units.

More than 12,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered for the same period.

