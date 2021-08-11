Wildfire in Rila Mountain Destroys 1,5 ha of IPine Forest
A fire which broke out yesterday in Rila Mountain, Southwestern Bulgaria, affected 1.5 hectares of pine forest, announced the Director of the General Directorate of Fire Safety Chief Commissioner Nikolay Nikolov. In his words, firefighters already have the fire under control.
Firefighters will keep an eye on the terrain for two or three days, informed the reporter of the Bulgarian Narional Radio Nikolay Hristov. Currently, more than 200 people, including foresters, firefighters and volunteers are fighting the natural calamity. The fire most probably occurred due to human negligence - a fire lit near a forest path, explained Alexander Krastev, director of the local forestry./BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » 2.5 Million Tourists have Travelled in Bulgaria
- » GERB Set to Return Governnernt-forming Mandate to President Radev
- » Most of Newly Infected Covid-19 Patients in Bulgaria Are Children
- » Democratic Bulgaria Will not Support Cabinet Proposed by TISP
- » Code Red for Entire Earth, Heatwave Ramps up
- » Realty Prices on Bulgarin Black Sea Coast Go Up