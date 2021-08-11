Trade Union Insists on Granting Paid Leave after Vaccination
The Podkrepa trade union is proposing an amendment to the Labour Code and the Civil Servants Act so that those vaccinated against Covid-19 after the first and second doses receive one day off each. In a letter to the caretaker Minister of Social Affairs Galab Donev, Podkrepa union officials point out that the proposal is socially justified and necessary because after the injection it has been scientifically proven that in the majority of cases people are disabled due to an immune system reaction after vaccination.
