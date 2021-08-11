Trade Union Insists on Granting Paid Leave after Vaccination

Politics | August 11, 2021, Wednesday // 14:29
Bulgaria: Trade Union Insists on Granting Paid Leave after Vaccination pixabay.com

The Podkrepa trade union is proposing an amendment to the Labour Code and the Civil Servants Act so that those vaccinated against Covid-19 after the first and second doses receive one day off each. In a letter to the caretaker Minister of Social Affairs Galab Donev, Podkrepa union officials point out that the proposal is socially justified and necessary because after the injection it has been scientifically proven that in the majority of cases people are disabled due to an immune system reaction after vaccination.

According to the trade union, in the case under consideration there is a complete analogy with the dismissal from work in blood donation, which provides leave for the performance of civil and public duties./BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria