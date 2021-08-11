Trade Union Insists on Granting Paid Leave after Vaccination

The Podkrepa trade union is proposing an amendment to the Labour Code and the Civil Servants Act so that those vaccinated against Covid-19 after the first and second doses receive one day off each. In a letter to the caretaker Minister of Social Affairs Galab Donev, Podkrepa union officials point out that the proposal is socially justified and necessary because after the injection it has been scientifically proven that in the majority of cases people are disabled due to an immune system reaction after vaccination.

According to the trade union, in the case under consideration there is a complete analogy with the dismissal from work in blood donation, which provides leave for the performance of civil and public duties./BNR