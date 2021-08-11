More than 2.5 million tourists have travelled in Bulgaria since the beginning of the summer season, according to statistics from the Unified Tourist Information System (UIS). The main share of them are Bulgarians, reaching over 1,680,900 for the period from May 1 to August 8, 2021. In the same period there were 887,629 foreign visitors.

In the three summer months - May, June and July 2021, tourists in the accommodation facilities are over 2.2 million, which is an increase of about 2.2 times compared to the same period in 2020. Nearly 1.5 million of them are Bulgarians. The main travel destinations are Nessebar, Varna, Sofia and the SPA resort Velingrad.

Approximately 750,000 foreign tourists visited the country during these summer months. Most of them are from Romania - 288,000; Poland - 74.700; Ukraine - 58.300, followed by the Czech Republic with 44,000 and Germany with 43.800 tourist visits.

Only for the period from July 1, 2021 to July 31, 2021, there were more than 1,270,000 tourist visits in our country. 738,277 of the tourists were Bulgarians./BNT