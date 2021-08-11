GERB Set to Return Governnernt-forming Mandate to President Radev

August 11, 2021
Bulgaria: GERB Set to Return Governnernt-forming Mandate to President Radev

GERB will again nominate Daniel Mitov for the position of Prime Minister when it receives the government-forming mandate from Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev, announced the leader of this party Boyko Borissov after a sitting of GERB’s Executive Committee.

GERB is to present its prospective cabinet to this country’s head of state and will then return the government-forming mandate, specified Boyko Borissov. “If President Radev hands the government-forming mandate to our political party, we are to nominate Daniel Mitov for Prime Minister and propose a prospective cabinet, so that people can compare it with other prospective cabinets. Then, we will immediately return the mandate to President Radev, as we stated before”, said Boyko Borissov.BTA

 

