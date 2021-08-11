Champions League: Bulgarian Champion Ludogorets Beat Olympiakos
Ludogorets Razgrad, the champion of Bulgaria, beat Olympiakos in a penalty shootout after the teams were tied 3-3 on aggregate. Ludogorets benefited from the abolition of the away-goals rule this season, which would previously have sent Olympiakos through after the 2-2 second-leg draw.
The Bulgarian champion Ludogorets reached one of its most memorable victories! The Eagles have eliminated the grand Olympiacos and will play a playoff to enter the group stage of the Champions League, where they will face the Swedish Malmö. The victory came after penalties - 4: 1, and in regular time and after overtime, the match ended 2: 2.
