ITN Prime Minister Plamen Nikolov Withdraws his Candidacy

When the line of conscience is crossed, it is better to wish to go through the purifying fire of elections, the candidate for Prime Minister of "There is Such a People", Plamen Nikolov, wrote on Facebook. Today, August 10, it became clear that “There is Such a People” party will not submit its draft government for voting in Parliament, which has provoked reactions in other political forces.

"The smart and the beautiful, the elegant and those shouting loudest decided that benefit is above everything. We, from “There is Such a People" party decided that this is no longer our game. It is not our game because the change must be genuine, not a simple imitation or a base fake. The others have shown that they belong to the same status quo and that they understand the protest simply as a means of cashing in on influence, " he wrote.

Earlier on August 10, Plamen Nikolov, said he withdrew his candidacy for Prime Minister for personal reasons. There is no legal obstacle to this, he said in a letter to the Parliament and the President. The letter has already been submitted to the Presidency, the Presidency confirmed for BNT.

In the late afternoon, TISP party leader, Slavi Trifonov, made a statement saying that his party would not put the draft cabinet to vote in Parliament on Wednesday.

Slavi Trifonov: Tomorrow we will not propose a draft cabinet for voting at all. We are going to new elections

"Democratic Bulgaria" and "Rise up BG! We are Coming!" announced that they would not support the proposed draft cabinet. The Bulgarian Socialist Party said they would abstain if there was a vote in Parliament, and GERB-UDF commented that they would enter the plenary hall and vote against TISP's draft cabinet.`/BNT