Weather in Bulgaria: Dangerous Heat Today

It will be mostly sunny. Around and in the afternoon there will be cumulonimbus, mainly over Southern Bulgaria and cumulonimbus clouds and in some places there will be short-term precipitation, accompanied by thunder. The phenomena in the southwestern regions of the country will be more intense. There are conditions for hail. A light to moderate wind from the north-northeast will blow.

Temperatures will be a degree or two lower than today and the maximum will be mostly between 33 and 38 degrees.

It will be mostly sunny over the Black Sea coast. There will be temporary increases in cloudiness, but only in some places it will rain and thunder. A light to moderate wind from the north-northeast will blow. Maximum temperatures will be 29-32 degrees. The temperature of the sea water is 26-27 degrees. The sea wave will be 1-2 points.

It will be mostly sunny over the mountains before noon. Around and in the afternoon there will be cumulonimbus, over the mountains in Southern Bulgaria and cumulonimbus clouds and there will be short-term precipitation, accompanied by thunder. There will be significant local precipitation in the Rila-Rhodope region. Mostly moderate wind with northern component will blow. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 27, at 2000 meters - about 19 degrees.

