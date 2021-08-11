COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 805 New Cases

805 new cases of coronavirus have been identified in Bulgaria with 18,556 tests performed in the last 24 hours. This is shown by the data on the Unified Information Portal. The new cases are 31 people more than in the previous 24 hours.

There are currently 1,207 people in hospital with COVID-19, with 101 in the intensive care unit.

In the last 24 hours, 10 people died with COVID-19. There are 200 cured. A total of 429,628 Bulgarians have contracted coronavirus so far. 399,310 were cured.

18,288 people have died since the pandemic.

For the day, 11,901 doses of vaccine were given, bringing the total number to 2,114,510 doses.

