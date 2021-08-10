Slavi Trifonov:Tomorrow We Will not Propose a Draft Cabinet for Voting

August 10, 2021, Tuesday
Bulgaria: Slavi Trifonov:Tomorrow We Will not Propose a Draft Cabinet for Voting

Tomorrow we will not propose a draft cabinet for voting at all. We are going to new elections. This was stated by the leader of the "There is Such a People" party Slavi Trifonov on August 10.

It is clear that we have done everything possible, all compromises and gestures to the so-called protest parties so that they can support the government proposed by “There is Such a People” and so that people can be clam and have a government. This, however, did not happen, said Slavi Trifonov.

He described the decision of "Democratic Bulgaria" and "Rise up BG! We are Coming" not to support the draft cabinet of “There is Such a People” as a betrayal.

