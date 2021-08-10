Why the Olympics Can Benefit from Esports and Vice Versa

The Olympics is slowly warming up to the idea of featuring more esports events, and that is a good sign for everyone involved!



Esports' Interesting Relationship with the Olympics

Are esports an Olympics discipline? This has been a question that has ruffled some feathers and definitely gave hope to those among us who are born-again video gamers. For better or for worse, esports seems to be a part of the Olympic movement, and even though some conservative opinions are still holding competitive video gaming from making a fully-fledged appearance at the Olympics, it's important to understand that this time is coming. So, when talking about esports in the Olympics, there are a few things that we must mention.

Olympics Need Esports More than Esports Need Olympics

The Olympics are one of the crowning sport events in the world where the best athletes from Earth come together to put their skills to the ultimate test – for some athletes, this may be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. For others, it's a repeat appearance. However, the Olympics is quickly losing audiences, and part of this is because it has failed to innovate.

Esports is part of this potential innovation that can allow the Olympics to not only put its viewership woes behind it but also attract new generations of players. In the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games, for example, some disciplines couldn't compete because of pandemic restrictions.

However, sports simulators in the form of computer games managed to create the same competitive conditions, albeit in virtual reality, allowing athletes to partake in various challenges that came very close to the real sport in the athletes' own account.

Esports Is as Competitive as Any Sport Title

A common detraction issued against esports is that they are not a "real sport." While this is true in purely semantic terms, it may not be entirely true when you compare the level of commitment and skill needed to pull off esports events at the highest level.

Professional gamers are not just good at what they do. They have amassed expertise that allows them to consistently defeat the best athletes. Another great argument is that while an esports player probably cannot become a professional athlete, professional athletes are unlikely to ever achieve the same level of expertise the best players in League of Legends and Dota 2, for example, display.

So, why argue against one or another when there is a lot of skill that goes into playing video games? The answer is – tradition. For some Olympic members and sports bodies around the world, it's still very hard to accept esports as a viable competitive discipline.

The good news is that over the past years, there has been a significant change in opinions. The Olympics are more open to featuring more video game events as a sort of a "display" of the game’s depth.

Of course, esports players are mostly motivated by monetary rewards and making a living, and gold medals are much smaller prize pools than privately held events. Nevertheless, once esports has an Olympic status, you can expect the best players out there to come out and do their best to conquer the Olympic gold.