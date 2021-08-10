Most of Newly Infected Covid-19 Patients in Bulgaria Are Children

Less than 3,000 children between the ages of 12 and 17 have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus in Bulgaria to date. At the same time, the number of infected children is growing - in just one week they are 434.

The initial symptoms are similar to other viral infections - fever, cough, vomiting and, less frequently, loss of smell and taste.

The fourth wave is already beginning to be felt in hospitals. At the moment, a little over 1,000 people are hospitalized in Bulgaria, and their number has increased by 300 in just over a week.

For the last 7 days a day, there are an average of 62 children with a positive test for Kovid. This means that over 16% of all those infected during the day are children.

"The number of patients is gradually increasing. With each passing day we have more and more patients. Both adults and children," said the head of the Kovid department at SBALIPB "Prof. Ivan Kirov" Dr. Toma Tomov.

BNT asked the Ministry of Health for information on how many children are currently ill with Covid-19 and how many of them are being treated in hospital due to more severe course of the infection.

We did not find such information in the answer sent to BNT.

Four children with Covid are currently being treated at the Infectious Diseases Hospital in the capital. At the peak of the previous wave, their number did not exceed 6.

"The youngest is 7 months old and one of the oldest is a 9-year-old girl," said Dr. Toma Tomov, head of the Covid department at “Prof. Ivan Kirov” hospital .

According to the calculations of mathematician Lachezar Tomov, there has been a recent increase in Covid-19 cases in all age groups, but it is the fastest in children. Nelly Valcheva from Rousse brought her grandson to the GP for an examination.

"I think it is from the kindergarten, he goes to the garden for three days and on the fourth he already has a fever and now he has a virus, what is it," said Nelly Valcheva.

Fever, stuffy nose, sore throat, vomiting and headache are among the typical symptoms of the Delta variant. Loss of taste and smell is no longer common.

"At the moment it is very difficult to distinguish them, because the symptoms of Covid are not typical of last year's infection and are different," said pediatrician Dr. Valentina Nedelcheva.

According to the virologist from BAS, Radostina Alexandrova, one of the reasons for the relatively sharp rise in the number of infected people is the faster spread of the virus this time - the Delta variant is twice as contagious as the original strain.

According to the Sofia Health Inspectorate, Sofia has two intensive care Covid beds for children - in Pirogov Hospital. At the worst of the previous wave, the hospital was able to provide only 10.

The Ministry of Health, when asked how many intensive care beds there are for children in the country, specified that a child in need of intensive care will be treated in an intensive care unit.