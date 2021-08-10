Democratic Bulgaria Will not Support Cabinet Proposed by TISP

Business | August 10, 2021, Tuesday // 11:58
Bulgaria: Democratic Bulgaria Will not Support Cabinet Proposed by TISP

Democratic Bulgaria (DB) cannot support the proposed cabinet lineup by the There Is Such a People (TISP) party, said DB co-leader Hristo Ivanov here in Parliament after a meeting of DB's Parliamentary Group on Tuesday morning.

The Rise Up BG! Here We Come! Parliamentary Group decided anonymously on Monday against supporting TISP's proposed cabinet as well. BTA

