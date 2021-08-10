ITN Accuse Stand up BG! We are Coming of Betrayal

"Stand up. BG! We're Coming!" betrayed the people who protested last summer by saying they would not support the "There is Such a People" cabinet. This is what Toshko Yordanov of ITN said in an interview with bTV. He added that everything that was agreed during the talks with the protest parties was actually a great management program. "It includes judicial reform, recalculation of pensions, etc. Now these things will not happen because one of the so-called protest parties betrayed the idea," Yordanov said. He added that the BSP's request for withdrawal of Petar Iliev's candidacy for deputy prime minister and minister of interior would not be met, too.

The first reason for this is said to be the composition of the cabinet, which did not include enough brave and respectable people. The second is the lack of a signed document on priorities and the third is that there were no guarantees that the cabinet would not be a cover for GERB and MRF parties. This is what chair Maya Manolova said after a meeting of the parliamentary group.

The decision of the coalition came after today's interview by Petar Iliev.

"There is Such a People" should withdraw its candidate for Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Petar Iliev in order to get the support of the BSP for the new cabinet.

This condition has been set by party leader Korneliya Ninova after an extraordinary meeting of the Executive Bureau and the leadership of the party's parliamentary group.

Ninova said the request for a written document between the BSP and ITN for support of specific policies had been met. The document is expected to be signed by representatives of Slavi Trifonov's party. However, the BSP expects ITN to also reconsider its decision on Iliev's candidacy. According to Ninova, his interview in media this morning was "quite embarrassing."

A formal decision of the BSP regarding support for ITN is to be adopted tomorrow./BNR