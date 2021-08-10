New Tightening Measures in Sofia will Affect Gyms, Cafes and Bars

"We are entering a second zone or the so-called yellow zone for danger of spreading the coronavirus in the capital Sofia. This was announced by the director of RHI-Sofia, Dr. Dancho Penchev.

According to him, since the end of last week in the largest city there has been a serious increase in the incidence of coronavirus. Therefore, the introduction of some restrictive measures is being prepared, which refer to avoiding the accumulation of people.

"In the period of an emergency epidemic, all decisions are made on the basis of an order of the Minister of Health.

An order is expected to limit visits to gyms, swimming pools, wellness and spa services, cafes, bars and restaurants to 30%. For the time being, this will not apply to malls, where the focus is on checks for compliance with anti-epidemic measures.

Dr. Penchev admitted that in the summer season the anti-epidemic measures are neglected, and in some places they are not present at all. Asked if the school year might not start in person if the peak of COVID-19 for the fourth wave is around September 15, the specialist replied:

"Yes, it could, but I will take the opportunity to appeal to anyone who is currently hesitant to get vaccinated to do so so that we can prevent a lockdown."

Dr. Penchev also announced interesting data that with a total number based on doses of the vaccine, only 0.06% are ill. 10 were admitted in very mild condition to the hospital and none died.