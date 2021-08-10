Introducing EGT’s Spider Management System

Earlier this month, Monte Casino wagered - and won - the novel upgrade of Euro Games Technology’s Spider Casino Management System. The new modular system delivers an optimal gaming experience, facilitating remote management, complete with an adaptable multimedia control center.



Monte Casino introduced the management solution in all the core modules at both prime locations in Sofia and Burgas. In addition, the table management module streamlined various features, which include linking the blackjack, poker, and roulette tables, providing real-time chip balance, and tracking, as well as bonusing of table games players. For the player looking for free spins casino, instant rewards and other powerful bonus opportunities, the installment of the new system has been a big hit. Monte Casino’s general manager commented on the success of the new system, remarking upon how pleased he was with the streamlined management that allowed for greater adaptability and, in turn, an enhanced experience for the players.

EGT’s Effective Management Solution

EGT’s Spider System offers a rich selection of various modules that offer extensive functions for running a state-of-the-line gaming enterprise. Quick to link up, and with an extremely approachable interface, the system’s modules include tables’ management, player tracking, cage, vault, TITO, cashless, jackpot control, and bonusing.



It provides an adaptable solution for greater efficiency and flexibility to streamline overall business operations and to maximize player experience. The creators of EGT’s Spider System have carefully developed the modules installed in Monte Casinos according to Bulgarian legislative requirements. A very advantageous feature is that the Spider System can directly print all reports in the standardized government format. Aside from casino management systems, EGT presents a variety of options for gaming, multiplayer, digital, and interactive solutions.

Bulgaria’s Monte Casino

One of the most recent casino chains in the country, Monte Casino and Gaming Club reigns as the most up-and-coming on Bulgaria’s casino scene. Since the grand opening in the capital city, Sofia, as well as in Burgas and Ruse, the luxury casinos have been rapidly turning into one of the most talked-about entertainment hot spots.



Monte means ‘mountain,’ and the allure of mountain heights is the inspiration for the casino’s name choice. Symbolic of our instinctive, inner drive, mountains are always inspiring us to go further and to keep striving for more. The vision of Monte Casino is to provide a destination where visitors can come to challenge themselves to greater heights, for the common human motivation that is always ‘ready for more.’ In Bulgaria, the three highest peaks - Mount Musala, Mount Vihren, and Mount Botev - reveal stunning panoramas and breath-taking natural scenery that easily capture the essence of a mountain’s magnetism.



‘Monte’ is certainly a majestic name for the Bulgarian gaming chain, recalling the significance and special character of the Balkan mountain range that is so precious to the Bulgarian people, which plays a momentous role in the development of the country and its citizens. Monte Casino invites players to come and experience the thrill of pursuing a challenge, and to keep reaching for even greater wins at the blackjack, Caribbean poker, casino poker, roulette, or other tables.