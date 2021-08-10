Orange and Yellow Codes for Dangerous Hot Weather in Bulgaria

For August 10 (Tuesday), orange and yellow codes for dangerous hot weather are in force throughout the country.

Orange code has been announced in 17 districts of the country - Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse, Gabrovo, Lovech, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Sliven, Yambol, Haskovo and Kardzhali. It will be hot in these areas, with maximum temperatures of 38 ° -40 ° and a very high risk of fires, according to a NIMH report.

Yellow code is valid for: Sofia region, Sofia-city, Pernik, Smolyan, Burgas, Varna, Dobrich, Silistra, Razgrad, Targovishte and Shumen. It will also be hot there and the risk of fires will be very high, as the maximum temperatures will be 35 ° -37 °, and along the coast - 30 ° -33 °.

It will be sunny and hot all day. In the afternoon over the mountainous areas will develop cumulus clouds, but without significant rainfall. A light to moderate wind from the north-northeast will blow.

It will be sunny over the Black Sea coast, a breeze will blow in the afternoon. Maximum air temperatures: 30-33 degrees. The temperature of the sea water is 26-27 degrees. The sea wave will be 1 point.

It will be sunny over the mountains. In the afternoon over the massifs of Southwestern Bulgaria there will be cumulus clouds, but only in isolated places it is possible to rain. A moderate northwest wind will blow. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 29 degrees, at 2000 meters - about 22 degrees.

In the coming days the weather will be mostly sunny. There will be temporary increases in cloudiness, more significant on Wednesday over Eastern Bulgaria and the southwestern regions, and on Thursday over the central part of the country and the mountains. It will rain and thunder only in some places. The wind will be light from the north-northeast. Temperatures will drop slightly and on Thursday the maximum will be between 31 and 36 degrees.