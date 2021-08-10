Record Number of COVID-19 Cases: 774 on August 10
A record number of people infected with COVID-19 in Bulgaria in recent weeks. There are 774 new cases, with more than 23,000 tests performed. This is over 3% of those surveyed.
94 people remain for treatment in the intensive care unit. 23 people died of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. More than 200 have recovered.
Nearly 9,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given.
