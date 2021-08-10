Record Number of COVID-19 Cases: 774 on August 10

Society » HEALTH | August 10, 2021, Tuesday // 09:12
Bulgaria: Record Number of COVID-19 Cases: 774 on August 10 pixabay.com

A record number of people infected with COVID-19 in Bulgaria in recent weeks. There are 774 new cases, with more than 23,000 tests performed. This is over 3% of those surveyed.

94 people remain for treatment in the intensive care unit. 23 people died of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. More than 200 have recovered.

Nearly 9,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria