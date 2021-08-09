Changes: Sofia Airport will Serve All Incoming Evening Flights at Terminal 2

Change in the order of landing at Sofia Airport. From today, all planes arriving between 20.00 and 8.00 will be served at Terminal 2. The airport explains that this will facilitate the processing of documents and the passage of passengers will be faster.

The change was discussed at a meeting with representatives of the General Directorate of Border Police, the Sofia Regional Health Inspectorate and the ground operators. For the greater convenience of passengers from today the bus transport between the two terminals becomes round the clock.

There is no change in the arrival of aircraft at Terminal 1 until 20:00, as well as on all business flights.