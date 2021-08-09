Code Orange for Dangerously Hot Weather in Bulgaria
Code orange for dangerously hot weather has been issued for 9 districts in Bulgaria for August 9.
An alert for possible wildfires remains in place in South-Western Bulgaria, data of the Institute of Metrology and Hydrology show. Currently, there are no critical points in the country, but the battle with wildfires in Balkan countries continues. The fires in the Republic of North Macedonia are still raging. There are still active outbreaks around Delchevo, Prilep, Kumanovo and Skopje.
The situation remains dangerous because of the wind and the smoldering pine forests, which easily re-ignite. For the being, the fire is far from the Bulgarian border./BNT
