Prof. Iva Hristova: Bulgaria is at the Start of New COVID Wave
In a week or two we will have over 1,000 coronavirus cases a day and we will enter the orange zone, Prof. Iva Hristova, director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, has told the Bulgarian National Radio.
We are currently at the start of the new coronavirus wave, which will peak in a month and a half, but it will not be so serious due to the presence of over 1 million vaccinated people. "So far, Bulgaria stands well on the European map with a morbidity of 30 per 100 thousand people," Prof. Iva Hristova said and warned that the dominant Delta strain is more severe and people often need hospitalization.
Vaccines remain highly effective against this virus, the specialist added. She also said that there would be no city closures this time./bnr
