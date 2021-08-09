COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 176 New Cases

176 new coronavirus infected people were registered in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria. This means that in 6436 tests performed - a little more than 2.7 percent are positive. Three people have died, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria reached 428,049. They were identified by 3,752,014 tests. A total of 18,255 people have died in Bulgaria since the beginning of the pandemic.

The active cases are 10,907. Of these, 1,059 were hospitalized, including 99 in the intensive care unit. Thirteen people who tested positive for coronavirus recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of cured in our country is 398 887.

By districts, most new cases of coronavirus during the last 24 hours were registered in Sofia (53), followed by Varna (28), Burgas (13) and Ruse (8). In terms of total number of infected, the capital is again first (111,279), ahead of Plovdiv (37,449), Varna (32,058), Burgas (28,020) and Blagoevgrad (18,977).

Since the beginning of the immunization campaign, 2,093,630 doses of vaccines have been administered in Bulgaria, including 2,331 in the last 24 hours.