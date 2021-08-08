COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 392 New Cases
Business | August 8, 2021, Sunday // 08:54
pixabay.com
392 are the new cases of coronavirus in our country. 17,469 tests were performed. This is shown by the data published in the Unified Information Portal. One person died during the last 24 hours of COVID-19. There are 1013 hospitalized, 98 of them in the intensive care unit.
A total of 2,091,299 doses of coronavirus vaccines were delivered in the country, 3,278 were administered during the last 24 hours.
