Historic Success for Bulgaria: Rhythmic Gymnastics Ensemble Won Third Gold Medal for Bulgaria

Sports | August 8, 2021, Sunday // 08:31
A historic success for Bulgaria! Our rhythmic gymnastics ensemble won gold at the Tokyo Olympics. Thus our graces literally broke the hegemony of the Russians. For the first time in the history of rhythmic gymnastics, Olympic gold is in the hands of our diamond girls.

Simona Dyankova, Stefani Kiryakova, Madeleine Radukanova, Laura Traats and Erika Zafirova collected 92,100 points for their two compositions, which they performed very strongly.

Vessela Dimitrova's girls received a score of 47,550 points for the combination with five balls and 44,550 for that with three hoops and two pairs of bats.

This is the third gold for Bulgaria in Tokyo after the title of Stoyka Krasteva in the boxing tournament in the category up to 51 kg and Ivet Goranova in the discipline kumite karate.

Thus, Bulgaria finishes the Olympics in the Japanese capital with 6 awards - 3 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze.

