Stoyka Krasteva Brought a Second Olympic Gold to Bulgaria

Bulgaria climbed the Olympic peak again! Stoyka Krasteva brought a new gold medal for our country from the Olympics in Tokyo. The Bulgarian defeated the Turkish Buse Naz Chakaroglu in the category up to 51 kg at the boxing tournament.

With the medal, Stoyka Krasteva made her name in the history of Bulgarian sports as the first woman to win Olympic gold in boxing.

"The first thoughts that went through my head were:" After all, our little Bulgaria has succeeded! I hope this is an example for all young athletes. As difficult as it is, in spite of everyone, to continue working, to stay in Bulgaria until their dreams come true. For me and for every athlete, there is nothing better than for the whole world to stand up and listen to the Bulgarian anthem ", said the Olympic champion after the title. Our country has the potential for many more medals, Krasteva is convinced.