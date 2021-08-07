Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 549 Newly Infected,8 Fatalities

The newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours are 549 from 16,965 tests, the daily report on the National Information Portal shows on August 7.

The total lab-confirmed positive cases in the country since the start of the epidemic are 427,481

The active cases are 10,373.

Of the total, 987 patients are in hospitals, 91 of them being in intensive care.

During the past 24 hours:

· 89 recoveries, bringing the total to date to 398,857

· 11,883 administered doses of Covid-19 vaccines, bringing the total to date to 2,088,021

· 8 Covid-19 related deaths, thus the death toll to date is 18,251.