Plamen Nikolov hands Proposal of ITN for Government to President Rumen Radev

Plamen Nikolov, the Prime Minister designate of There Is Such a People (TISP), went back to President Rumen Radev to hand him the proposal of his party - the biggest in Parliament - for a government.



After the President handed them an exploratory mandate for formation of a government on July 30, TISP announced the composition and structure of a government and said they would seek support from it from Democratic Bulgaria, Rise Up BG! and the Bulgarian Socialist Party. Also, On August 3 they read out a declaration of their priorities in Parliament on August 4.



Talks on expert level continue in Parliament in a bid to rally support for the proposed TISP government and its priorities but none of the three parties involved in them have made a final decision as yet.



According to the Constitution, the next step is for the President to ask Parliament to put to a vote the Prime Minister designate and his ministerial proposals.



In a last-minute change on Friday morning, TISP announced that their justice minister designate has pulled out which is why they have a new nominee, Ivo Atanassov. This development transpired as Nikolov went to the President.



Ivo Atanassov is an MP from the northern constituency of Vidin and TISP parliamentary secretary. He was an MP in the short-lived Parliament that was elected on April 4. He is a lawyer by training. Spaks German and Russian. RY/LN/