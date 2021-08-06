President Radev Urged Parliament to Update Budget

Parliament must do its job and update the budget, President Rumen Radev urged at a working meeting with the caretaker cabinet to discuss the Covid situation.

He stated that the idea is not a discussion of a possible lockdown, but to let the public know how the crisis is being managed. On the threshold of another wave of coronavirus, the President levelled criticism against the previous government for “the chaos in the measures, the lack of plan and the use of the National Operational Headquarters as a cover for political purposes”, and congratulated the caretaker minister of health for drawing up a detailed pandemic response plan. Rumen Radev pointed out that the country is in 3rd place in the EU, and 8th place in the world in mortality, and added that this fact was “very worrying”. Besides the health crisis, the President highlighted other crises as well – connected with the wildfires, a possible political crisis and the migrant crisis.