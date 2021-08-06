Weather in Bulgaria: Rain Clouds and Short-Term Showers

Weather in Bulgaria: Rain Clouds and Short-Term Showers

On Friday, northwesterly wind will start to bring temperatures down. Rain clouds will be gathering first over the western regions and then over the whole of Bulgaria. Short-term showers and thunderstorms are expected. In southern Bulgaria rainfalls will be intensive and significant as risk of hail storms also exists. The highest temperatures will be between 30° and 35°, in Sofia up to 29°.

Rain showers are expected over the Black Sea coast in the afternoon. The highest temperatures will range from 28 ° on Cape Shabla to 31 ° south of Burgas. The sea water temperature is 26 ° -28 °.

The weather will be cloudy and rainy over the mountains. Temperatures will drop and at an altitude of 1200 meters it will be up to 24 °; at 2000 meters - about 16 °. In the resorts of Borovets and Pamporovo the temperature will be about 24 °; in Bansko up to 28 °.

During the weekend the weather will be mostly sunny. Temperatures will rise rapidly to levels above 33°.

