COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 500 New Cases, 3 Percent of Performed Tests
pixabay.com
During the last 24 hours, 500 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Bulgaria with 18,652 tests performed. This is nearly 3% of the tests performed. 14 patients died and 47 were cured, according to the Unified Information Portal.
There are 9921 active cases. There are 935 patients in the hospital, 89 of them are in the intensive care unit. 12,520 doses of vaccine have been given in the last 24 hours.
