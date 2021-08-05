Almost 200 Wild Fires in Bulgaria for Last 24 Hrs

For the past 24 hours, there has been 198 fires, that have been brought under control by firefighters, forestry workers, with the support of the Bulgarian Army and volunteers. At the moment, all fires on the territory of the country are suppressed, the Ministry of Interior announced on August 6.

18 remain under monitoring, including the one near Velingrad, which was limited late last night and today active actions are being taken to extinguish it, near Kardzhali, Kyustendil and Pernik.

The necessary organization has been made to continue the efforts today, including in order to prevent new fires.

At this stage, there is no situation that necessitates the evacuation of residents of settlements, but firefighters and police officers, whose main task is to save lives and health, are ready to respond when need arises.

The fire control teams in the Republic of North Macedonia are actively working, the main task is to prevent fwildfires from reaching the territory of Bulgaria.

There is a fire that is still a few kilometres away from Bulgaria, but there is no increased risk, said the director of DG "Fire Safety and Protection of the Population", Chief Commissioner Nikolay Nikolov.