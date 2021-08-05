Candidate for Interior Minister from TISP Petar Iliev Accused of Plagiarism

The Sofia University (SU) "St. Kliment Ohridski" has received three signals of plagiarism against the proposed by "There is such a people" Minister of Interior Petar Iliev. This is information from the university.

Iliev is a lecturer at the law faculty of the university. The signals are submitted by interested parties - students or professors. The Sofia University only stated that the whistle blowers were "students at the university".

Three signals were submitted to the Rector of Sofia University by persons under Art. 5, para 1 of the Internal Rules for conducting an inspection for plagiarism and unreliability of scientific data in scientific papers of the members of the academic staff of Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski "regarding the presence of plagiarism in the work of Dr. Petar Iliev.

The signals will be examined and they will be checked in the manner and within the terms of Section II of the Internal Rules," reads the response of Sofia University.

The signals will be distributed to the Deputy Rector of Sofia University Prof. Nikolay Vitanov, who will perform an admissibility check within 7 days.

If they are admitted, the commission for ethics will start working on them, and it will issue an opinion and send it to the rector of Sofia University, Prof. Anastas Gerdzhikov.