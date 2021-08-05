Taliban Attacks against Government and Civilians Intensify in Afganistan

August 5, 2021
Taliban Attacks against Government and Civilians Intensify in Afganistan

Five civilians were killed after their vehicle was hit by a rocket in Afghanistan's central province of Wardak, Afgan officials said.

The passengers were on their way from central Daikundi province to the capital Kabul when the incident took place around the city of Maidan Shahr, local councillors Ahmad Jafari and Hajar Mirzayee said.

At least seven others were also wounded in the incident, according to the local officials.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet, while the Taliban accused the government of opening fire at the minibus.

The number of civilian casualties in Afghanistan's conflict has increased by 47 per cent during the first half of 2021 compared to the same period last year, the United Nations said in a report published on Monday.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan confirmed that 1,659 civilians were killed and 3,254 others were wounded in the war-ravaged country during this period.

