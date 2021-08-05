Great Day for Bulgaria at Olympics: Evelina Nikolova Won Bronze Medal in Freestyle Wrestling

Excellent Evelina Nikolova won a bronze medal in the category up to 57 kg in freestyle wrestling, defeating in the small final Valeria Koblova from the Russian Olympic Committee with 5: 0 points.

At the beginning of the match Koblova received a penalty for passivity, which led to the first point for Evelina Nikolova. Then, with a lightning attack by Nikolova, she took the lead with 5: 0. Another successful attack and the Bulgarian won the battle for the bronze medal.

Nikolova's victory came minutes after the first Olympic gold for Bulgaria from the Tokyo Games, which Ivet Goranova won in the Olympic karate kumite.

Thus, today can be characterized as the most successful for Bulgarian sport for decades. And the "culprits" for this are our women athletes, who have so far won medals. For now, the men are in debt. By the way - it was the same at the last Olympics in Rio. Then we had 3 medals. Silver to Mirela Demireva in the high jump, bronze to the wrestler Elitsa and bronze again - for our graces from the Rhythmic Gymnastics.