Great Day for Bulgaria at Olympics: Evelina Nikolova Won Bronze Medal in Freestyle Wrestling

Sports | August 5, 2021, Thursday // 16:51
Bulgaria: Great Day for Bulgaria at Olympics: Evelina Nikolova Won Bronze Medal in Freestyle Wrestling bnr.bg

Excellent Evelina Nikolova won a bronze medal in the category up to 57 kg in freestyle wrestling, defeating in the small final Valeria Koblova from the Russian Olympic Committee with 5: 0 points.

At the beginning of the match Koblova received a penalty for passivity, which led to the first point for Evelina Nikolova. Then, with a lightning attack by Nikolova, she took the lead with 5: 0. Another successful attack and the Bulgarian won the battle for the bronze medal.

Nikolova's victory came minutes after the first Olympic gold for Bulgaria from the Tokyo Games, which Ivet Goranova won in the Olympic karate kumite.

Thus, today can be characterized as the most successful for Bulgarian sport for decades. And the "culprits" for this are our women athletes, who have so far won medals. For now, the men are in debt. By the way - it was the same at the last Olympics in Rio. Then we had 3 medals. Silver to Mirela Demireva in the high jump, bronze to the wrestler Elitsa and bronze again - for our graces from the Rhythmic Gymnastics.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Olympics, bronze, medal, Bulgaria, Evelina Nikolova
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria