Gold Medal for Bulgaria, 21-year old Ivet Goranova wins Karate Olympic

Bulgaria's 21-year-old Ivet Goranova has won the gold medal at the Olympic Karate in Tokyo. Thus, she won the first Olympic gold for Bulgaria since Beijing 2008 when Bulgarian rower Rumyana Neykova triumphed with the gold.

Ivet Goranova defeated Anzhelika Terliuga of Ukraine with 5:1 in the final of the women’s 55-kilogram division.

At first Goranova asked for medical help, but her injury was minor and she returned to the tatami.

Goranova won all five matches in the Nippon Budokan arena and will remain in history as the winner of the first Olympic karate gold medal in kumite competition