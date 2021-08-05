Weather in Bulgaria: Temperatures over 41 Degrees

Today it will be mostly sunny. In the afternoon over the western half of the country will develop cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds and in some places there will be short-term rainfall and thunderstorms. There are conditions for hail. A moderate wind will blow in Western Bulgaria, north of the mountains, temporarily strong from the south-southwest. In Eastern Bulgaria the wind will be from southeast to moderate. Daily temperatures will rise and the maximum will be between 36 ° and 41 °, according to the NIMH forecast.

It will be mostly sunny over the mountains. In the afternoon over the massifs of Western Bulgaria will develop cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds and in places will rain short-term rain with thunderstorms. A moderate, temporarily strong west-southwest wind will blow in the highest parts. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters around 34 °, at 2000 meters - around 25 °.

It will be mostly sunny over the Black Sea coast. It will blow to a moderate southeast wind. Maximum air temperatures will be between 29 ° and 32 °. The temperature of the sea water is 25 ° -28 °. The sea wave will be about 2 points.

The sun rises in Sofia at 6 hours and 23 minutes and sets at 8 pm and 42 minutes. The length of the day is 14 hours and 19 minutes. The moon in Sofia rises at 02 hours and 54 minutes and sets at 6 pm and 56 min Phase: three days before the new moon.

