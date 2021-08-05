COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 429 New Cases

During the last 24 hours, 429 new cases of coronavirus were registered in Bulgaria with 20,868 tests performed (nearly 2.06% positive). Four people have died, according to the Unified Information Portal. The confirmed cases of coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic are already 426,432, of which 9,482 are active. A total of 18,229 people died.

955 people are currently being treated in hospitals, including 90 in intensive care units. During the last 24 hours, 52 people were cured, bringing the total number to 398,721. The doses of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours are 12,655 and a total of 2,063,643 since the beginning of the vaccination campaign.

By districts, most new cases of coronavirus during the last 24 hours were registered in Sofia (105), Plovdiv (56), Burgas (35), Varna (29).