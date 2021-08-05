COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 429 New Cases

Society » HEALTH | August 5, 2021, Thursday // 10:08
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 429 New Cases pixabay.com

During the last 24 hours, 429 new cases of coronavirus were registered in Bulgaria with 20,868 tests performed (nearly 2.06% positive). Four people have died, according to the Unified Information Portal. The confirmed cases of coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic are already 426,432, of which 9,482 are active. A total of 18,229 people died.

955 people are currently being treated in hospitals, including 90 in intensive care units. During the last 24 hours, 52 people were cured, bringing the total number to 398,721. The doses of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours are 12,655 and a total of 2,063,643 since the beginning of the vaccination campaign.

By districts, most new cases of coronavirus during the last 24 hours were registered in Sofia (105), Plovdiv (56), Burgas (35), Varna (29).

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria