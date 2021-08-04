ITN Achieve Understanding on Number of Cabinet Members in Talks with Democratic Bulgaria and Rise Up BG

There Is Such a People (ITN) achieved complete understanding and substantial similarity on a number of sectors in their talks with Democratic Bulgaria, Rise Up BG!Here We Come! and BSP for Bulgaria. This transpired from a declaration of the TISP Parliamentary Group that its Deputy Floor Leader Filip Stanev read, addressing a plenary sitting of Bulgaria's Parliament on Wednesday.



Stanev said that his Parliamentary Group and the cabinet they propose expect support in the sectors on which consultations had

been held: justice, economy, finance, healthcare, social policy, education and agriculture.



"We concurred entirely on both the objectives set and on the ways of attaining them," the Deputy Floor Leader said.



Justice



The four parliamentary groups were fully agreed on an abolition of the specialized courts and prosecution offices, an

introduction of a working mechanism for the pre-term dismissal structural changes in the Supreme Judicial Council, a reform in

the prosecution service, and real e-justice.



Economy



The four parliamentary groups unanimously prioritize amending the Commerce Act so as to provide legal support to the various

stages in financing start-ups, tax incentives for small and medium-sized start-ups, removing barriers to making business and

providing an integrated digital environment for one-stop-shop services to individuals and businesses, regional decentralization, setting up regional economic zones and reducing market fragmentation by promoting competitiveness. There are also plans to support entrepreneurship and build an export-oriented economy and a detailed mapping of local

resources. A strategy will be drafted for the harmonious development and mobile connectivity of catching-up regions.

Highly skilled professionals will be recruited abroad to meet the needs of the Bulgarian economy. Other priorities include

cutting the budget deficit so as to achieve a balanced budget by the end of the four-year term in office and setting up a plan

for SMEs capital backing, introduction of programmatic budgeting

based on a cost-benefit analysis, and improving the transparency, accountability and traceability of public funds. The portion of the profit reinvested in productive assets will be exempt from corporate tax. The mandatory VAT registration threshold will be raised from 50,000 leva now to 165,000 leva and a VAT reverse charge system will be introduced for fruit and will be achieved by transferring part of the receipts of corporate tax and personal income tax from the central government budget to municipalities. The tax on deposit interest income and on insurance payments will be scrapped. Budget percent of GDP.

Healthcare



TISP propose a reform of the healthcare model through the adoption of a new Medical-Treatment Facilities Act and Health

Insurance Act. Electronic healthcare will be established. The clinical pathways system will be replaced by diagnostic-related

groups, non-hospital care will be transformed into an effective system, and a countrywide system for the prevention of socially

significant diseases will be set up. The rules of operation of the National Health Insurance Fund will be urgently revised. A national effective system for the provision of emergency medical services, including air ambulances, will be put in place. TISP

envisage urgent measures to tackle a possible fourth COVID-19 wave.



Social Policy



The main priorities include introducing an income tax threshold for all wage earners and tax incentives for children, support

for young married couples with up to three children with working parents covered by social security and parents studying at

university. Pensions will be recalculated, and senior citizens will be guaranteed a minimum standard of living and social

support. The Second Pillar pension fund will be managed transparently so as to increase the return on assets and gradually increase the percentage of supplementary retirement insurance. People with disabilities will get social support based on their needs.



Education



The minority communities will be effectively integrated into the education system, with scholarships provided for students of

the minorities. Kindergartens will be built. The Higher Education Act will be amended to cut the number of higher schools. Educational institutions will form research clusters for academic exchanges.



Agriculture



Conditions for practising family farming will be created so as to shape and sustain a middle class of agricultural producers./BTA



