BULGARIAN PRIDE: Stoyka Krasteva will Box for Gold in Tokyo

Sports | August 4, 2021, Wednesday // 10:42
Bulgaria: BULGARIAN PRIDE: Stoyka Krasteva will Box for Gold in Tokyo

After a 25-year break, Bulgaria again has a finalist in boxing at the Olympic Games. Stoyka Krasteva defeated the representative of the hosts Tsukimi Namiki with 5: 0 in the semi-finals in the category up to 51 kg at the Olympic ring in Tokyo. On Saturday, August 7, the Bulgarian champion will reach the final against Bose Chakaroglu from Turkey.

The last Bulgarian boxing champion is Daniel Petrov, who won the title in Atlanta in 1996 in the under 48 kg category. The most recent medal for our country is from London 2012, when Tervel Pulev earned bronze.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Stoyka Krusteva, boxing, Olympics
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria