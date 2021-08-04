BULGARIAN PRIDE: Stoyka Krasteva will Box for Gold in Tokyo
After a 25-year break, Bulgaria again has a finalist in boxing at the Olympic Games. Stoyka Krasteva defeated the representative of the hosts Tsukimi Namiki with 5: 0 in the semi-finals in the category up to 51 kg at the Olympic ring in Tokyo. On Saturday, August 7, the Bulgarian champion will reach the final against Bose Chakaroglu from Turkey.
The last Bulgarian boxing champion is Daniel Petrov, who won the title in Atlanta in 1996 in the under 48 kg category. The most recent medal for our country is from London 2012, when Tervel Pulev earned bronze.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » How Many Bulgarians Have Played in the NBA?
- » Olympics: Italy Made History with Jacobs Winning 100 m Sprint
- » Olympics: Yosif Miladinov Remained 8th in 100 m Men's Final
- » Firts Olympic Medal for Bulgaria: Antoaneta Kostadinova Earns Silver in the Women's 10m Air Pistol
- » Tokyo Olympics: First Medal for Bulgaria
- » 29th Summer Olympic Games Starts in Tokyo Today