Who Is Who in Proposed Bulgarian Government

Following are short bios of the ministers in the government line-up proposed by the There is Such a People Party on Tuesday:

Minister of Finance Plamen Danailov According to the TISP website, Danailov holds a degree in Finance, Accounting and Control from the University of National and World Economy in Sofia. He has over 20 yearsТ experience at senior managerial positions in large international companies. Manager of a consultancy firm in the sphere of financial services.

Foreign Minister Radi Naydenov Studied International Relations at the University of National and World Economy, specializing in Germany, France and the US. A career diplomat; has served as an ambassador to Austria, Germany, Switzerland and Liechtenstein. Foreign minister in the caretaker government of 2017. 58 years old. Speaks four languages.

Interior Minister Peter Iliev Graduated with honours from the St Kliment Ohridski University of Sofia. Graduated in commercial law from the University of Buckingham and in US law from New York. A lecturer in constitutional law at the University of St Kliment Ohridski of Sofia, a Doctor of Law and author of a series of law publications. Winner of the Lawyer of the Year distinction. 44 years old. Speaks four languages.

Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forestry Plamen Abrovski Holds a Master's degree in law. Has over 17 years of experience in agricultural law, European procedures and policies. Appointed by the Agriculture Ministryas Second Secretary at Bulgaria's Permanent Representation at the EU in Brussels. 41 years old. Speaks three languages.

Education Minister Velislava Petrova Velislava Petrova, PhD, has studied at the University of Bristol, and obtained a PhD degree in Immunology from the University of Cambridge. Petrova is a Senior Manager, part of the Vaccine Policy and Investment team at Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance in Geneva, Switzerland. She is 31 years old and speaks three languages.

Defence Minister Teodora Genchovska If elected, she will be Bulgaria's first female Defence Minister. An expert in defence and armed forces. Graduated from the Sofia Military Academy with further training in Germany, Italy, UK and the US. Started her career in the General Staff of the Bulgarian Army holding positions at all levels, up to head of Defence Ministry NATO and EU Department. Has served as member of the Bulgarian delegations to NATO's summit in Turkey, Wales, Poland, and Belgium. 52 years old. Speaks two languages.

Minister of Transport, Information Technology and Communications Grozdan Karadjov Lawyer by training. MP of the Reformist Bloc Right-wing coalition in the 43rd National Assembly. According to his website (grozdankaradjov.bg), he graduated in law from the St. Kliment Ohridski University of Sofia. Specialized business management in telecommunications in Tokyo, Japan. An active participant in the student protests in the 1990s. Co-founder and National Coordinator of the Bulgarian Association for Fair Elections. His professional career began at the Open Society Foundation - Sofia. Has served as Chief Secretary of the Committee of Posts and Telecommunications; Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Transport and Telecommunications; Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bulgarian Telecommunications Company; member of the Supervisory Board of Bulgarian Post Bank; member of the Board of Directors of RILA SOLUTIONS; Executive Director of the Democracy Foundation; member of the Managing Board of the Center for Economic Development. Founder and long-serving patron of the MariaТs World non-profit organization.

Justice Minister Momchil Ivanov He is a lawyer by training. Born on February 14, 1976 in Vidin (on the Danube). MP of There is Such a People in the 45th National Assembly.

Health Minister Silvi Kirilov Urologist at Sofia's Alexandrovska Hospital, where she has held managerial positions, including director of the healthcare establishment. From 2011 to 2013, he headed the Executive Agency for Transplantation.

Labour, Social and Demographic Policy Minister Teodora Peneva According to the TISP website, she holds a degree in economics and management in energy, infrastructure and public services from the St Kliment Ohridski University of Sofia, in management of social institutions from the University of Sofia, and in international economics from Peking University. Has served as deputy director at All China Marketing Research, market analysis expert at EVN Bulgaria, product manager at EMIS, and head assistant at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences in the public policies and social changes section and in the international economics section.

Tourism Minister Ivailo Kozhuharov

A tourism expert. Holds a Master's degree in economics and another one in marketing. With over 17 years of experience in the tourist sector. Served as general manager of a hotel complex in the Albena seaside resort and general manager of a four-star hotel in Sofia that is part of an international brand.

Energy Minister Alexander Nikolov Currently serving as Deputy Energy Minister in the caretaker government. According to information on the Energy Ministry website, he was born in 1982. Has long managerial experience in telecoms, finance, investment and the capital markets. Has served as CEO of a venture capital fund, managed strategic projects for innovative fintech. Holds a Master's degree from the University of World and National Economy in Sofia; has been a lecturer on futures, options and investment management. Speaks English.

Regional Development Minister Georgi Georgiev According to information on the TISP website, he was born in the northern town of Vratsa and graduated from the Higher Military School of Construction and Engineering. Has a doctoral degree in organization and management of production and construction. A construction engineer and officer. Has 10 years of experience in the private sector and project management, and over four years of experience in the state administration. Has taught at Bulgarian universities. Owns a consultancy firm involved in construction projects. Was chief secretary of the Union of Business Initiative and a member of the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation.

Culture Minister Georgi Sultanov Opera singer. According to the TISP website, has a 23-year career in classical music. Has worked with all music institutions in Bulgaria. A regular participant in renowned music festivals: the Sofia Music Weeks, Opera Open - Plovdiv, Varna Summer and March Music Days in Rousse, to mention but a few. Has performed in Germany, France, Switzerland, Spain and China, among other countries.

Youth and Sports Minister Radostin

Vasilev Radostin Vasilev has a degree in law from Sofia University. He is a member of the Sofia Bar Association, with expertise in civil law and legal regulation of sports on national and international level. Has served as legal representative before international jurisdictions such as FIFA and UEFA in football disputes, as well as before the International Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland. 36 years old. Speaks four languages.

Minister without Portfolio for Roma Matters Antonia Valentinova

Graduated from Sofia Medical University. Currently works as an emergency medicine physician and an anesthesiology and intensive care intern. 27 years old. Speaks four languages. Bio information was not immediately available for some of the members of the proposed government./BTA