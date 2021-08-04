50% Chances Democratic Bulgaria to Support TISP's Proposed Cabinet

The chances of "Democratic Bulgaria" to support the proposal of "There is such a people" for cabinet are not more than 50%.

This was announced by the DB MP Vladislav Panev after the meeting of the union with the leadership of "There is such a people" and the candidate for prime minister Plamen Nikolov. At this meeting, TISP presented the persons and structure of its future cabinet.

"I don't think we raised any tomahawks to bury them. We intend to take this issue seriously, and if we have enough arguments, we will support the government. I don't think the chances of that are more than 50%." said Panev.

There are still topics for further clarification from those discussed at the meetings of the working groups," Panev explained.

"We will discuss all pros and cons. As far as I can see, the names have already leaked to the media."

"I would not like to comment on them. We will still discuss in the parliamentary group whether we will support the TISP's draft cabinet or not, " Vladislav Panev added.

The DB has asked TISP to submit a document confirming in details their program for governing the country.

There has been no talk of a coalition between the two parties.

Today will be the meeting of the parliamentary group, but there will also be a meeting of the bodies of the three political parties, part of "Democratic Bulgaria", Panev added.